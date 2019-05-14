Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Northern Lights could stretch into lower Michigan this week

Posted 1:59 PM, May 14, 2019, by

A high resolution image of Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) above clouds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Skies are finally clear and recent solar activity means we may actually see the Northern Lights this week.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Minor Geomagnetic Storm Watch for May 15 and 16.  Simply put,  the aurora borealis may extend into northern lower Michigan and may be visible throughout the state.

NOAA says there have been three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the sun since May 10.  The first two will hit the earth on May 15 and the third will hit later in the day on May 16.

To best see the Northern Lights, get away from city lights and look north. The Space Weather Prediction Center provides updates at this link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.