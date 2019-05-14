× Northern Lights could stretch into lower Michigan this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Skies are finally clear and recent solar activity means we may actually see the Northern Lights this week.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Minor Geomagnetic Storm Watch for May 15 and 16. Simply put, the aurora borealis may extend into northern lower Michigan and may be visible throughout the state.

NOAA says there have been three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the sun since May 10. The first two will hit the earth on May 15 and the third will hit later in the day on May 16.

To best see the Northern Lights, get away from city lights and look north. The Space Weather Prediction Center provides updates at this link.