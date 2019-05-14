× Portage police searching for armed robbery suspects

PORTAGE, Mich. – Two people are wanted for a home invasion in Portage in January.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants for James Michael Simmons, 26, and Marcus Anthony Lambert, 27, both of Portage. Anyone with information on their location should call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Investigators say that two men and a woman were inside at apartment at the Milham Meadows apartment complex on January 4 when the suspects rang their door buzzer. The victims unlocked the door thinking a friend was coming over and the suspects rushed into the apartment. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and the two stole a PlayStation 4, video games and cash from the victims.

Both Simmons and Lambert are wanted for armed robbery.