Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Portage police searching for armed robbery suspects

Posted 11:16 AM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, May 14, 2019

Mug shots of James Simmons (left) and Marcus Lambert.

PORTAGE, Mich. – Two people are wanted for a home invasion in Portage in January.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants for James Michael Simmons, 26, and Marcus Anthony Lambert, 27, both of Portage.  Anyone with information on their location should call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Investigators say that two men and a woman were inside at apartment at the Milham Meadows apartment complex on January 4 when the suspects rang their door buzzer. The victims unlocked the door thinking a friend was coming over and the suspects rushed into the apartment.  One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and the two stole a PlayStation 4, video games and cash from the victims.

Both Simmons and Lambert are wanted for armed robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.