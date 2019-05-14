× Rollover crash sends vehicle into Calhoun Co. home

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a rollover crash that sent a parked vehicle into a home in Calhoun County.

It happened in the 26000 block of Anderson Road in Albion Township.

Authorities said a driver going west on Anderson Road lost control and left the roadway, striking a parked vehicle in a driveway and sending it into the home.

The driver ran away from the scene after a crash, but was eventually taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.