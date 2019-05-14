St. Cecilia Music Center announces 2019-20 concert lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans of folk, jazz, and chamber music know that one of the very best venues in town to catch an incredible concert is the St. Cecilia Music Center. The venue just announced their season lineup, with some amazing artists scheduled to come to Grand Rapids.

Lee Ann Womack – October 3, 2019

Judy Collins – October 20, 2019

Chris Thile- February 25th &

Raul Midón- February 27th, 2020

Fred Hersch (pianist) featuring special guest Julian Lage (guitarist) – October 17, 2019

Emmet Cohen’s Master Legacy Series featuring Jazz Bassist Ron Carter – January 16, 2020

Jazz Vocalist Luciana Souza – March 5, 2020

Clayton Brothers Quintet – April 16, 2020

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert Series

November 21 with a program entitled Great Innovators, featuring the works of four powerful innovative composers – Beethoven, Stravinsky, Mendelssohn, and Smetana.

January 23, 2020 - French Enchantment

April 30, 2020- CMS Co-Artistic Directors Wu Han (piano) and David Finckel (cello) will perform with violinist Arnaud Sussman and violist Paul Neubauer on a program entitled From Prague to Vienna.

For each concert, a post-concert party is open to all ticket-holders giving the audience the opportunity to possibly meet the artists and obtain signed CDs of their releases. There will also be pre-concert receptions for the CMS of Lincoln Center concerts and the Jazz Series concert featuring wine and hors d'oeuvres for $15 per person.

Tickets can be purchased starting today by phone at 616-459-2224 or online at scmc-online.org or at the box office located at 24 Ransom Ave. NE Grand Rapids on the corner of Fulton and Ransom.