Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Students get hands-on science experience

Posted 10:47 PM, May 14, 2019, by

Students from Woodview Elementary School release salmon into the wild on May 14, 2019.

BELDING, Mich. — A group of third graders in Belding got a lesson outside the classroom on Tuesday.

Students at Woodview Elementary school spent moths raising fish before finally releasing them into the wild this week.

Their teacher, Aaron Hamm, says it is part of a statewide program teaching students about the cycle of life and water chemistry.

The class has been reading books about the fish, sitting in front of them, drawing pictures and keeping journals of the salmon as they grow.

“I think that’s such an important piece for science education nowadays, to be integrated into your whole piece of education, because kids need that hands-on piece where they’re feeling involved and engaged with what you’re doing,” Hamm said.

The program is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and West Michigan Trout Unlimited.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.