Students get hands-on science experience

BELDING, Mich. — A group of third graders in Belding got a lesson outside the classroom on Tuesday.

Students at Woodview Elementary school spent moths raising fish before finally releasing them into the wild this week.

Their teacher, Aaron Hamm, says it is part of a statewide program teaching students about the cycle of life and water chemistry.

The class has been reading books about the fish, sitting in front of them, drawing pictures and keeping journals of the salmon as they grow.

“I think that’s such an important piece for science education nowadays, to be integrated into your whole piece of education, because kids need that hands-on piece where they’re feeling involved and engaged with what you’re doing,” Hamm said.

The program is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and West Michigan Trout Unlimited.