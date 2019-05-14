Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect flees scene after crashing stolen vehicle in Kzoo

Posted 4:36 PM, May 14, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who they say crashed a stolen vehicle after a brief chase in Kalamazoo.

It started around 12:47 p.m. near the intersection of Vine Street and Westnedge Avenue. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, but the driver took off.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle and continued to flee the scene, and police called off their chase.

The stolen vehicle was located later in the 700 block of Second Street, but an attempt to find the suspect was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.