Suspect flees scene after crashing stolen vehicle in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who they say crashed a stolen vehicle after a brief chase in Kalamazoo.

It started around 12:47 p.m. near the intersection of Vine Street and Westnedge Avenue. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, but the driver took off.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle and continued to flee the scene, and police called off their chase.

The stolen vehicle was located later in the 700 block of Second Street, but an attempt to find the suspect was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.