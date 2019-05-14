Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Four vehicles involved in crash near Rockford

Posted 9:03 AM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, May 14, 2019

14 Mile Road and Myers Lake Road

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a four-vehicle crash near Rockford was caused by a driver that didn’t stop for a red light.

The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Myers Lake Road.

A total of five children were in the four vehicles. They were all taken to the hospital to be checked out, but injuries were said to be minor.

Police say the driver that ran the red light was given a sobriety test, but it showed a negative result.

The intersection was cleared as of 9:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.