Four vehicles involved in crash near Rockford

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a four-vehicle crash near Rockford was caused by a driver that didn’t stop for a red light.

The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Myers Lake Road.

A total of five children were in the four vehicles. They were all taken to the hospital to be checked out, but injuries were said to be minor.

Police say the driver that ran the red light was given a sobriety test, but it showed a negative result.

The intersection was cleared as of 9:30 a.m.