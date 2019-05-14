Four vehicles involved in crash near Rockford
COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a four-vehicle crash near Rockford was caused by a driver that didn’t stop for a red light.
The crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Myers Lake Road.
A total of five children were in the four vehicles. They were all taken to the hospital to be checked out, but injuries were said to be minor.
Police say the driver that ran the red light was given a sobriety test, but it showed a negative result.
The intersection was cleared as of 9:30 a.m.
investit
Five kids all in the silver Yukon, not separate vehicles
J money
U may want to work on your reading skills.
investit
Your point?
“A total of five children were in the four vehicles”