Trends in pregnancy care at Holland Hospital

There aren't just one or two ways to go about delivering a child, it's all about what is best for mama and baby. Dr. Michael Werkema of OB/GYN Associates of Holland is here to talk about the trends in pregnancy care.

Trends in pregnancy care that prepares for a healthier pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum are:

Intentional focus on safety, identifying risk factors and preparing and acting on them. Empowerment of women, involve women all of their care plans and preparing them to do that. Remembering the 4 th trimester.



It’s an often neglected time from delivery to 3 months postpartum. Up to 40% of women do not attend their postpartum visit. Important as it gives providers a chance to impact the long term health of the family. A goal of Healthy People 2020 is to increase that attendance.



Mom can take advantage of the 4th trimester by doing the following:

Talk about it and create a care plan with your provider. Use resources that are available to you to fulfill it (lactation, PT, parent advocate, PMAD). Go to your postpartum visit, your pregnancy can be a sneak peek into your future long term health.



Join Dr. Werkema and Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center on May 20 for a presentation and information tables. Learn more about the latest OB care, healthy deliveries & your birth experience. The presentation will happen at the South Haven Conference Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit hollandhospital.org/events.