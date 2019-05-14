Trends in pregnancy care at Holland Hospital

There aren't just one or two ways to go about delivering a child, it's all about what is best for mama and baby. Dr. Michael Werkema of OB/GYN Associates of Holland is here to talk about the trends in pregnancy care.
Trends in pregnancy care that prepares for a healthier pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum are:
- Intentional focus on safety, identifying risk factors and preparing and acting on them.
- Empowerment of women, involve women all of their care plans and preparing them to do that.
- Remembering the 4th trimester.
- It’s an often neglected time from delivery to 3 months postpartum.
- Up to 40% of women do not attend their postpartum visit.
- Important as it gives providers a chance to impact the long term health of the family.
- A goal of Healthy People 2020 is to increase that attendance.
Mom can take advantage of the 4th trimester by doing the following:
- Talk about it and create a care plan with your provider.
- Use resources that are available to you to fulfill it (lactation, PT, parent advocate, PMAD).
- Go to your postpartum visit, your pregnancy can be a sneak peek into your future long term health.
Join Dr. Werkema and Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center on May 20 for a presentation and information tables. Learn more about the latest OB care, healthy deliveries & your birth experience. The presentation will happen at the South Haven Conference Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit hollandhospital.org/events.