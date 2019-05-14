Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Vallie pitches Mona Shores to game 1 win against Jenison

Posted 11:16 PM, May 14, 2019

JENISON, Mich. -- Mona Shores senior pitcher Conner Vallie threw a complete game shutout Tuesday as Mona Shores beat Jenison 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Vallie allowed just three hits and struck out nine.

The Sailors got a first-inning RBI single from Jackson Neely and A sixth-inning RBI single from Caden Broersma.

Jenison took game two 5-0 behind a complete game effort on the mound from Caden Ellenbaas.

The Sailors (14-2, 22-6) and Wildcats (11-2, 19-5) are scheduled to play the very important rubber game Thursday at Mona Shores.

