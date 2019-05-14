Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Vicksburg among 4 communities to see rural water infrastructure investments

Posted 3:35 PM, May 14, 2019, by

CROSWELL, Mich. (AP) — Several Michigan communities will receive federal funds to improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure.

The U.S. Agriculture department says it is investing $82 million in 40 projects in 20 states. The projects must be in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

Croswell in Sanilac County is receiving a $3.25 million loan and $6.75 million grant to make additional improvements to its sewer system.

Kalamazoo County’s Vicksburg will get an $8.4 million loan to construct and replace interceptor pipes, replace and repair pump and lift stations, and upsize the force main.

A $6 million loan is going to Mason County’s Ludington to provide additional financing for wastewater treatment plant improvements, while Akron in Tuscola County is getting a $667,000 loan to improve its sewer collection system.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.