Zeeland schools placed on lockdown after threat; former student arrested

ZEELAND, Mich. – Schools in Zeeland were locked down for a short time Tuesday after a former student allegedly made a threat on social media.

Authorities said the threats were “concerning, but not specific.”

The district says that at about 11:45 a.m. Zeeland East High School, Zeeland West High School and Quincy Elementary School were put into “shelter-in-place” and then in lockdown by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. Other Zeeland schools were put just on “shelter-in-place.”

Sheriff’s deputies took the 16-year-old former student into custody a few minutes after the lockdown. Authorities said the suspect was cooperative and didn’t possess or have any access to weapons.

The lockdown and “shelter-in-place” was lifted at 12:07 p.m.