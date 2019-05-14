Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Zeeland schools placed on lockdown after threat; former student arrested

Posted 2:32 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, May 14, 2019

ZEELAND, Mich. – Schools in Zeeland were locked down for a short time Tuesday after a former student allegedly made a threat on social media.

Authorities said the threats were “concerning, but not specific.”

The district says that at about 11:45 a.m. Zeeland East High School, Zeeland West High School and Quincy Elementary School were put into “shelter-in-place” and then in lockdown by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. Other Zeeland schools were put just on “shelter-in-place.”

Sheriff’s deputies took the 16-year-old former student into custody a few minutes after the lockdown. Authorities said the suspect was cooperative and didn’t possess or have any access to weapons.

The lockdown and “shelter-in-place” was lifted at 12:07 p.m.

