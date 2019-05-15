× Man, 24, injured in shooting on Kalamazoo’s SE side

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was injured after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s southeast side late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Flower Street in Kalamazoo after reports of shots fired around 11:50 p.m Tuesday. While authorities were responding to the call, a victim showed up to a nearby hospital after being shot.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Police believe he was sitting inside a car when he was hit by gunfire.

There is no suspect or suspects in custody at this time. If you know anything, contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100