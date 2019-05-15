Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man, 24, injured in shooting on Kalamazoo’s SE side

Posted 3:18 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21AM, May 15, 2019
crime_gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was injured after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s southeast side late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Flower Street in Kalamazoo after reports of shots fired around 11:50 p.m Tuesday. While authorities were responding to the call, a victim showed up to a nearby hospital after being shot.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Police believe he was sitting inside a car when he was hit by gunfire.

There is no suspect or suspects in custody at this time. If you know anything, contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.