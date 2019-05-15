Big events you don’t want to miss during Cider Week GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cider Week GR is in full swing, and there are plenty of events where cider fanatics can enjoy their favorite drink and have fun at the same time.

Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP)

World’s largest cider judging competition

More information: glintcap.org.

Cider Festival

Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids

May 18 from 1 -5 p.m.

Open to the public

Tickets: $15

Attendees will experience cider from Michigan cideries, local music, and food

More information: ciderweekgr.com

Tickets can be found at http://bit.ly/CiderFestival2019

Cider Trolley

Departs from Rosa Parks Circle at noon

May 18 from 12 - 3 p.m.

Stops include a local orchard and Farmhaus Cider

Tickets cost $44, include entry into last couple hours of Cider Festival.

Tickets will be available soon, more information will be found on our website (ciderweekgr.com)

Cider Week Grand Rapids takes now until May 18.

Get a complete schedule of events and participating restaurants, visit ciderweekgr.com.