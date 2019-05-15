× Crews monitoring natural gas leak in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Emergency crews are monitoring a natural gas leak in Ottawa County Wednesday night.

Officials say a gas main was struck in the Exchange Street construction Wednesday afternoon in Spring Lake.

Crews are in the process of repairing the line, but natural gas will continue to be released through the night until it is repaired. Work is expected to be completed by mid-afternoon Thursday.

Anyone who smells natural gas in their home or business is advised to leave the building and call Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Michigan Gas Utilities at 800-401-6451.