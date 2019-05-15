Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Deputies: Florida man slaps girlfriend with cheeseburger

Posted 6:37 AM, May 15, 2019, by

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is under arrested after reportedly slapping his girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 30-year-old Kyle Jamison Jones “wanted it his way.”

Jones’ live-in girlfriend called police and said Jones woke her up abruptly by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger, according to the post. She told police Jones then pulled her hair and kicked her down the stairs.

Jones reportedly admitted only to a verbal dispute, despite the food particles visible on the victim. He was charged with battery and taken to the Martin County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.