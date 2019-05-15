Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Enjoy food, carnival rides and live music at WestFest 2019

Posted 11:30 AM, May 15, 2019, by

Celebrate the fun and talent West Michigan has to offer at WestFest, a festival celebrating all things on the west side of the mitten.

WestFest will have carnival rides all across the grounds of John Ball Park. There will be Megabands for sale at $65, which gives the wearer unlimited rides for all four days of the festival (but will only be for sale at noon on May 16.) There will also be single-day unlimited ride wristbands for sale.

Saturday, May 18 will be Kids Day, where they can meet mascots Buckets & Crash, look at a Firetruck Exploration, and take part in a family Scavenger Hunt.

In addition to rides for the kids, there will be multiple craft beer breweries on site including The Mitten Brewery, New Holland Brewing, Virtue Cider, and Brewery Vivant.

While drinking local brews, people will be able to listen to live music from a lot of local bands including:

    • The Crossroad Fiddlers - Friday, 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
    • Brian Randall Band - Friday, 7 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.
    • Great Scott - Saturday, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
    • The Crossroad Fiddlers - 5:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
    • Main Street Dueling Pianos - Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
    • Moonshot - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WestFest will take place May 16-19 at John Ball Park and Sacred Heart Academy Campus.

Learn more about events, wristband sales, and more at westfestgr.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.