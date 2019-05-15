Families invited to public works open house Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Today you have the chance to meet some of your local public works employees ahead of National Public Works week which starts May 20th.

The Kentwood Department of Public Works is teaming up with the Kent County Road Commission to host a family open house Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kentwood Public Works Facility, 5068 Breton Avenue SE in Kentwood.

We spoke to crews who say it's a chance to see what city workers do year-round.

"It's important for them to see what we do because it's quality of life for all of us. If were not maintaining those systems for all of us even including us, our quality of life is going to be less," said John Gorney, Director of Public Works for the City of Kentwood.

You can check your local city's website as other communities around West Michigan will host their own community open houses as well.