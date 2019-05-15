× Ford Airport receives $14M grant from FAA

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport received a $14 million grant for infrastructure improvements on Wednesday.

The money is part of $779 million in supplemental funding for airports across the country and Puerto Rico from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ford Airport was one of 127 airports to receive the grant, which is going towards an ongoing construction project to make upgrades to the tarmac, lighting, stormwater drainage system and underground utilities.