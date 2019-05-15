× Holland Farmers Market open for season

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market opened up for the 2019 season on Wednesday.

The farmers market is in its 30th year and offers something for everyone between locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey and more.

“We pride ourselves on being the place to find the freshest food in all of Holland,” said Kara De Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator. “You can literally, later this summer, buy corn that was picked that very morning or the night before.”

This year, the market is launching a Monday night event that will run every week in June, July and August from 5-8 p.m. There will be around 50 vendors, beer and wine, food trucks, lawn games and workshops.

The farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.