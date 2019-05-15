Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kalamazoo church damaged in fire, no injuries

Posted 6:18 PM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, May 15, 2019

The scene of a fire on May 15, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nobody was injured after a fire broke out Wednesday at a church in Kalamazoo.

Firefighters were called around 1:40 p.m. to Open Door Church of God in Christ on Phelps Avenue after neighbors saw heavy smoke rising from the building.

Within minutes of crews arriving to the scene, the roof caved in and the building collapsed.

There weren’t any people in the church when the fire started and nobody was injured in the incident. The building is considered a total loss and a neighboring home sustained heavy damage to its siding.

Officials said they are investigating what started the blaze, but there are no signs to point towards arson.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

