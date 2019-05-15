Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness for a limited time! Students ages 15-18 can take part in the Teen Summer Challenge which runs until September.

Free fitness classes are designed specifically for teens will be available Monday through Friday and taught by certified fitness trainers.

Teens will also have the chance to win prizes on Planet Fitness' Twitter and Instagram channels. Plus participants in the Teen Summer Challenge will be entered in Planet Fitness' Scholarship Sweepstakes.

2. Not all lessons are taught inside the classroom. Students from Woodview Elementary in Belding have been raising 150 Chinook salmon since November, and Tuesday afternoon they took them to the river in Lowell to set them free.

Their teacher, Aaron Hamm, says it's part of a statewide program, teaching students about the life cycle and water chemistry.

More than 250 teachers in Michigan participated this year.

3. Grand Rapids Community College announced a capital campaign this week, aiming to raise $3 million.

The money would go towards a $15 million improvement plan. GRCC wants to reconfigure classroom and lab spaces in the main building, which is the oldest on Campus, as well as expand its Applied Technology Center.

$12 million has already been raised by the GRCC Foundation. A portion of the money raised will also go towards scholarships.

4. Peas are becoming a superfood and a key ingredient in plant-based alternatives.

Peas are being used in foods such as began burgers, sausages, and other meat-alternatives, and they're also becoming big with dairy and seafood substitutes.

One food company advisor says global pea protein sales will quadruple by 2025, largely because of its use in meat substitutes.

Beyond Meat, one company making use of peas, made IPO history when its shares nearly tripled in value on the first day of trading.

5. Hershey Bars are getting a new tech-savvy makeover, or rather, an emoji makeover.

For the first time in Hershey's 125-year history, the chocolate brand is changing the look of its bar, transforming each piece to include an emoji.

The new chocolate bars will pop up across the U.S. for a limited time through the end of summer. 25 different emojis will be featured on six packaging designs.

Each emoji was chosen by parents and kids to feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation and make new connections.