Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Northern Michigan lawmaker charged with seeking a bribe

Posted 10:56 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, May 15, 2019

State Rep. Larry Inman (R-Traverse City)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker has been charged with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a favorable vote on a wage issue.

A federal grand jury indicted state Rep. Larry Inman on charges of attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. Inman is a Republican from the Traverse City area who is serving his third term in the House after decades as a local official in northern Michigan.

Inman is accused of pledging to vote against an effort to repeal Michigan’s prevailing wage law if he could get campaign contributions from a carpenters union. Prosecutors say the union didn’t respond as requested, and Inman voted to repeal the law.

A message seeking comment was left for Inman on Wednesday. His website says his interests include looking for Amelia Earhart’s plane.

Update: Rep. Larry Inman tells The Detroit News that he spoke to the FBI last summer after the Legislature voted to repeal a wage law on government construction projects. He says agents “had some questions on the vote.” But he says he didn’t have the “slightest idea” of the focus of the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.