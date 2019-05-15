Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Powerball winner surprises woman he doesn’t know on Mother’s Day

Posted 6:20 AM, May 15, 2019, by

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Wisconsin’s newest multimillionaire is showing his charitable side, according to WDJT.

Manuel Franco, 24, of West Allis, is nearly $500 million richer after buying the winning Powerball ticket in March.

Now, Illinois mother Nicole Domitro says Franco approached her in a Target on Sunday and gave her a $200 gift card, according to WISN.

“He was very kind,” Domitro said. “I started asking him questions because I wasn’t really sure.”

Franco, who used to work at Target himself, apparently had tried to give the card out to others, but they refused.

Domitro accepted the gift, and, after speaking with her husband, the couple decided to pay Franco’s kindness forward to an expecting mother they know.

“We think that it would just be a really cool blessing for their family,” Domitro said.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.