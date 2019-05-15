Reward of $5,000 offered for information on gun shop burglary
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with others, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the thefts of firearms from a Coopersville gun shop.
The burglary happened about 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Palladium Gun Shop at 158 Eastmanville Street . Approximately ten guns were taken, according to the ATF.
The ATF is offering up to $2,500 in reward money which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). The NSSF matches ATF rewards in gun thefts from federally licensed retailers.
Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
2 comments
Wings
Put bars in front of the glass doors thus might not of happened and on any windows?????
Owners fault
Peewee
It sure is the owners fault.
Also why is there not a law in the books that all guns at these gun shops be locked in a safe at night???