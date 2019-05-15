Sautéed Morel Mushrooms and Asparagus in Cream Sauce with Chef Char

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sautéed Morel Mushrooms and Asparagus in Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh asparagus, washed and trimmed

2 Tablespoons ghee

2 shallots, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ to 1 pound fresh morel mushrooms, rinsed several times, and cut in half

2-3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 Tablespoons Marsala wine

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with shredded Parmesan cheese and lemon zest

Rice or pasta for serving

Instructions:

1. Boil asparagus spears in salted water for 5-6 minutes until tender. Remove from heat and place in ice bath or on a platter. Reheat asparagus (quick sauté) at service time.

2. In another pan, boil rice or pasta according to package directions.

3. In a heated skillet, add ghee and shallots and cook until shallots are translucent. Add minced garlic and washed, halved mushrooms. Cook until mushrooms are soft.

4. Push cooked mushrooms to the side of the pan, while the heat is still on the pan, and add enough flour to absorb fat left in the pan. Stir the flour until it makes a blond roux. Add chicken broth and stir until roux is absorbed and smooth. Add lemon juice and Marsala wine and stir until smooth. Shut off the heat and add heavy cream while stirring. Stir cooked mushrooms into the sauce. Salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve mushroom cream sauce over cooked rice or pasta, top with warmed asparagus and garnish with shredded Parmesan cheese and lemon zest.

Side notes – what is ghee? Ghee is made by heating butter to remove the milk solids and water. However, it is heated longer than clarified butter to bring out the butter’s inherent nutty flavor. It has a high smoke point, is free of lactose and casein, and is high in beneficial compounds like CLA and butyrate. It also contains several fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamins A, E and K. Compared to butter, it has a higher smoke point, more intense flavor, and a greater amount of short- and medium-chain fatty acids. Ghee is typically found near coconut oil in major grocery store chains. Otherwise, it can be ordered online at http://www.kelapo.com/ Special thanks to Kelapo for the ghee used in today’s segment. Follow them on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/kelapococonut/

Morel Mushrooms: Be careful when foraging wild mushrooms in the forest and know what you are eating! Special thanks to my friend and experienced mushroom hunter, Ron Brimmer, for the morel mushrooms used in this segment! Follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Ron-Brimmer-Outdoors-1505607373076923/

Fresh Michigan Asparagus: Where can you find fresh asparagus right now in West Michigan? Local farms are bursting with the crops and it can be found at the Muskegon Farmers Market on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until the end of the local season. Chef Char’s favorite local farm to buy from directly is located in New Era, Michigan. Follow the farm’s page at https://www.facebook.com/Bushs-Apples-Robert-Bush-Farms-157476880937766/

Chef Char invites you to check out the upcoming cooking classes she will be teaching at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market! Classes are typically held every Thursday 6pm to 8pm and Saturday 11am to 1 pm in downtown Muskegon.

Visit this link www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--muskegon/chef-char-morse/ to sign up to save a seat for you and a friend for a fun evening of recipe sharing, culinary demonstrations, hands-on experience and lots of fabulous food tasting.

Follow Chef Char on Facebook www.Facebook.com/ChefCharMorse for class announcements and fun with food.