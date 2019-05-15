Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Upcoming Doctor Dialogue discusses Healthy Aging in an Unhealthy World

It's National Women's Health Week, and Spectrum Health wants to educate women on how they can experience healthy aging in an unhealthy world at an upcoming Doctor Dialogue event.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner and nurse practitioner Julie Ondersma talk more about the upcoming event.

All women experience midlife and menopause-related body changes, it's just a matter of when. These changes may also increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, depression, and obesity, as well as create low levels of estrogen.

At the upcoming Doctor Dialogue: Healthy Aging In An Unhealthy World, menopause specialists from Spectrum Health will help manage the signs and symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Calvin College Prince Conference Center.

To register for the event or learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/doctor-dialogue.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

Read more stories like this on Dr. Bitner's Blog.

