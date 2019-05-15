Wyoming High School senior honored for perfect attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A senior from Wyoming High School received a special honor Tuesday evening for her dedication to school attendance and academics.

Gimely Reyes had perfect attendance for the 2018-2019 school year. She received the award for also achieving the attendance record since 9th grade. Reyes said she's actually had perfect attendance since kindergarten.

"Well, just started off by accident," Gimley told FOX 17 on Wednesday. "My mom was working at the school at the time, so everyday I'd go with her, but then it became a tradition more than anything between me and her," she said. "Every year before school started, we'd pray on it, hope for it and keep going everyday."

She plans to go to GRCC for a year, before attending dental school with a goal of becoming an orthodontist.