Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Controlled burns show impact of sprinkler systems

Posted 9:59 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, May 16, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters in Muskegon County on Thursday showed the importance of sprinkler systems.

Fire officials had two controlled burns, one with a fire-suppression system, and another without. The fire without a sprinkler system lasted much longer than the other, showcasing the impact sprinklers can make.

Sprinkler systems are uncommon in homes because of the cost, but officials say it’s something more people should consider.

“Houses that are suppressed now have an 80-85% better chance of survival if their home catches on fire,” said Muskegon Township Fire Inspector Mark Nicolai. “Currently we have 43 deaths in Michigan, which is down from 2018, 2017, but again, one death is too much.”

On average, people have less than two minutes to escape their home during a fire, but a sprinkler system can help hold off the flames until firefighters arrive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.