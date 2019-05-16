×

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven police are searching for two missing people.

Charles Morrison, 55, and 26-year-old Jasmine Morrison were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home on Chambers Street in South Haven Township.

Police say they left their home in a tan 2005 Mercury Monterey minivan with a Michigan Army veteran license plate No. 3MBK4. The van is in poor condition and has a dent in the rear bumper.

Police say it is unlike them to not return home or contact family, and Charles Morrison is in poor health. He uses a mobility scooter and takes multiple medications that he is without.

They may also be traveling with a small white and tan beagle/terrier mix.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.