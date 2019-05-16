Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Posted 11:11 PM, May 16, 2019, by

Photos of Charles Morrison (left) and Jasmine Morrison.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven police are searching for two missing people.

Charles Morrison, 55, and 26-year-old Jasmine Morrison were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home on Chambers Street in South Haven Township.

Police say they left their home in a tan 2005 Mercury Monterey minivan with a Michigan Army veteran license plate No. 3MBK4. The van is in poor condition and has a dent in the rear bumper.

Police say it is unlike them to not return home or contact family, and Charles Morrison is in poor health. He uses a mobility scooter and takes multiple medications that he is without.

They may also be traveling with a small white and tan beagle/terrier mix.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.