GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To mark the 50th anniversary of the Festival of the Arts Perrin Brewing Company is launching a new amber beer Thursday evening.

Organizers say the first 100 people at the door will receive a commemorative glass to mark the occasion.

You can try out the the new brew at Uccellos at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

