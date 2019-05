Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We all know that Michigan is home to lighthouses but did you know several of them are haunted?

That is the topic of a new book released by Dianna Stampfler called "Michigan's Haunted Lighthouses".

Stampfler will be at the downtown branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library Thursday, May 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. for a book signing. She joined us live in-studio to talk more about what you can expect from the book.

