You can also find the Beating the Odds Podcasts here: RSS . Link . Stitcher . Spotify .

On this episode of Beating the Odds, Deanna Falzone and Nicole DiDonato introduce you to Nick Nieboer, a young man who has been confined to a wheelchair all his life and is looking to be one of the top hand cyclers in the country.

You can read more about his story here and a post marathon interview here.