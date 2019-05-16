Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Callihan wins 200th game, Lipovsky fans 18 as GVSU beats Indy in game 1

Posted 11:08 PM, May 16, 2019, by

ALLENDALE, Mich - Senior pitcher Allison Lipovsky struck out a single game school record tying 18 hitters Thursday as Grand Valley State beat Indianapolis 2-1 in game one of the Midwest super regional.

Lakers coach Dana Callihan earned win number 200 in just her 5th season at the helm.

"Everything!" Callihan said when asked what reaching the milestone meant to her.  "I have to give it all to the players I came into a program that was well established and my assistant and I we have just been enjoying the ride."

The Lakers got a first inning RBI from Nakoma Holmen and second inning home run from senior Shannon Flaherty.

Game two is scheduled for noon on Friday, a win and GVSU will be headed to the World Series.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.