Callihan wins 200th game, Lipovsky fans 18 as GVSU beats Indy in game 1

ALLENDALE, Mich - Senior pitcher Allison Lipovsky struck out a single game school record tying 18 hitters Thursday as Grand Valley State beat Indianapolis 2-1 in game one of the Midwest super regional.

Lakers coach Dana Callihan earned win number 200 in just her 5th season at the helm.

"Everything!" Callihan said when asked what reaching the milestone meant to her. "I have to give it all to the players I came into a program that was well established and my assistant and I we have just been enjoying the ride."

The Lakers got a first inning RBI from Nakoma Holmen and second inning home run from senior Shannon Flaherty.

Game two is scheduled for noon on Friday, a win and GVSU will be headed to the World Series.