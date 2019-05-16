Car engulfed in flames after BCPD says man threw 2 molotov cocktails at it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are looking for the suspect who lit a car on fire Wednesday morning after throwing two molotov cocktails at it.

“This definitely seems like it’s something personal,” Det./Sgt. Todd Elliott said during an interview at headquarters. “You don’t usually just have somebody come up and throw a molotov cocktail at your car.”

Det./Sgt. Elliott said police and fire crews were dispatched to the home on Capital Avenue around 3:45 that morning. They received multiple calls about a car being on fire.

“Passers-by, one being a city cab and other neighbors, called 9-1-1 reporting this,” he said. “They heard some of the noises from the fire, tires blowing and other fire noises.”

When firefighters arrived, the car — a 2009 Mercedes — was engulfed in flames, he said. They were able to put it out before it reached the house or the gas inside the car.

“We found out the homeowner was actually a couple of blocks away at a friends house when this was going on,” said Det./Sgt. Elliott. “So nobody was home.”

The incident was caught on the homeowners surveillance cameras, he said. It showed the suspect walking up to the home, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and throwing molotov cocktail at the car.

“In the video you can see the bottle bounces off the roof, off the house and then lands right next to the car,” Det./Sgt. Elliott said. “A few seconds later another bottle comes from the same area. The flaming container and lands on the driver side of the car.”

BCPD are looking for that person, he said. They’re hoping the public will help them catch him soon.

“The victim’s working with us to try to identify who might have done this,” Det./Sgt. Elliott said. “Anybody that knows anything about this please give the Silent Observer or the police department a call.”

***Silent Observer: (269) 964-3888***