Country singer & MI native Ryan Hurd performing at Intersection tonight

Posted 11:35 AM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, May 16, 2019

A West Micihgan native is making his mark on the music scene, country music artist Ryan Hurd!

The talents of Hurd are behind those favorite tunes by Luke Bryan, all the way to Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris among his own work.

Hurd joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the West Michigan Soundstage to talk about what he's currently working on in his music career.

Ryan Hurd will be performing at the Intersection tonight, May 16. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit sectionlive.com.

