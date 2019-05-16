Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Crews working throughout the night on gas leak

SPRING LAKE, Mich. —  Several crews are working on putting a stop to a natural gas leak.

Ottawa County Emergency Management tells us the high-pressure gas main was hit in the Exchange Street Construction Project.

Crews on the scene tell us the initial evacuation began around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

They also plan to work throughout the night and hope to wrap up repairs by Thursday afternoon.

If you smell natural gas in your home or business.. get out and call 911.

