Find your dream home at Harvest Meadows in Lowell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no such thing as a "cookie cutter" build when it comes to working with Eastbrook Homes. A family's vision can become a reality when they want to build a home and start a life together.

Eastbrook Homes is full of experts that have been serving West Michigan for decades, providing new homeowners with the home of their dreams, while staying in their budget.

We headed out to one of their latest communities, Harvest Meadows in Lowell, to check out some of their incredible work.

Potential home-owners can learn more about the work of Eastbrook Homes while getting a potted plant at the same time at Thursday night's Community Plant Potting Party. From 4-7 p.m. attendees can enjoy some food and take a tour of the community. To RSVP, click here.

To learn more about Eastbrook Homes and the home layouts they have to offer, visit eastbrookhomes.com.