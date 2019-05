Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something entertaining for the whole family, Cirque du Soleil is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend.

This is the show's first acrobatic performance on ice planned from May 16-19 at the Van Andel Arena.

Ticket prices start around $59 each and can be purchased online.

Our Alyssa Hearin gave us a sneak peak.