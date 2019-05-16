× Gas leak repairs in Spring Lake pushed back

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Crews will continue to monitor a natural gas leak throughout the night in Spring Lake.

A gas main was struck Wednesday in the Exchange Street construction site, leading to the leak.

The leak was initially expected to be fixed by Thursday afternoon, but has since been pushed back to Friday.

Emergency responders will stay on the scene to monitor the gas levels being released.

Anyone who smells natural gas in their home or business is advised to exit the building and call 911.