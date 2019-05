× Head-on crash in Plainfield Twp. sends 2 to hospital

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a head-on crash in Kent County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue and West River Drive in Plainfield Township.

Division Avenue was closed after the crash while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Information on what caused the crash or the severity of injuries suffered wasn’t immediately available.