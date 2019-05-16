Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland Farmers Market opens for the season

Posted 8:57 AM, May 16, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- It's a sure sign of warmer weather as the Holland Farmers Market officially opened for the season on Wednesday, May 15.

The market will be located at the Eighth Street Market Place, 150 West 8th Street, will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. through mid-December.

“We couldn’t be more excited about opening day of the 2019 season of the Holland Farmers Market,” said Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare

The market features more than 100 farmers and local food  vendors throughout the season selling items like fresh picked fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants.

There are also a wide variety of breads, baked goods, all natural honey and maple syrup and farm fresh cheese, eggs and meats.

The market also features a food court with dining options for breakfast and lunch, as well as street performers who entertain the crowds with music, magic and more.

For more information on the Holland Farmers Market, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.