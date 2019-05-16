Holland Farmers Market opens for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- It's a sure sign of warmer weather as the Holland Farmers Market officially opened for the season on Wednesday, May 15.

The market will be located at the Eighth Street Market Place, 150 West 8th Street, will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. through mid-December.

“We couldn’t be more excited about opening day of the 2019 season of the Holland Farmers Market,” said Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare

The market features more than 100 farmers and local food vendors throughout the season selling items like fresh picked fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants.

There are also a wide variety of breads, baked goods, all natural honey and maple syrup and farm fresh cheese, eggs and meats.

The market also features a food court with dining options for breakfast and lunch, as well as street performers who entertain the crowds with music, magic and more.

For more information on the Holland Farmers Market, click here.