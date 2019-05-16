Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man gets 5 years for having thousands of child porn images

Posted 8:22 PM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, May 16, 2019

A photo of Eric Dykman.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Eric Dykman, 33, was found to have over 15,000 images and 226 videos of child pornography on his personal devices. Court documents show some of the files involved children under the age of 8 being sexually abused by adults.

Dykman was caught as part of an FBI investigation called Operation Pacifier, where a device was installed on his computer after he logged into a dark web service designed to keep users anonymous. The device tracked his IP address as he used the service.

He will serve five years of supervised release after his sentence, pay thousands in fines and court costs, and have to register as a sex offender.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.