Man gets 5 years for having thousands of child porn images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Eric Dykman, 33, was found to have over 15,000 images and 226 videos of child pornography on his personal devices. Court documents show some of the files involved children under the age of 8 being sexually abused by adults.

Dykman was caught as part of an FBI investigation called Operation Pacifier, where a device was installed on his computer after he logged into a dark web service designed to keep users anonymous. The device tracked his IP address as he used the service.

He will serve five years of supervised release after his sentence, pay thousands in fines and court costs, and have to register as a sex offender.