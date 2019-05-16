Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man hospitalized after getting leg caught in rototiller

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Thursday after getting his leg stuck in a rototiller.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Blair Street in Olive Township, near Zeeland.

Dispatchers said a man got his leg trapped in a rototiller and was taken to a nearby hospital after emergency responders were able to free him.

Information on what caused his leg to become trapped or the extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

