Man hospitalized after getting leg caught in rototiller
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Thursday after getting his leg stuck in a rototiller.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of Blair Street in Olive Township, near Zeeland.
Dispatchers said a man got his leg trapped in a rototiller and was taken to a nearby hospital after emergency responders were able to free him.
Information on what caused his leg to become trapped or the extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately available.