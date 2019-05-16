Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give helps restock shelves of local food pantries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give isn't just a way to watch some of the top female golfers in the world, it's an event that helps restock shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

Each Meijer store partners with a local food pantry to ensure customers’ generous donations remain local. During the campaign, Meijer customers are encouraged to purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card. All the funds are given to that store’s partnering food pantry at the end of the campaign for food, diapers, baby food, and baby wipes.

The Simply Give program has generated nearly $48 million since 2008 thanks to our generous customers, team members, and food pantry partners.

Every customer’s $10 donation will be double-matched by Meijer, meaning their $10 will become $30 on Friday, May 31 and Friday, June 14.

The Meijer LPGA Classic tournament will take place June 11-16 at Blythefield Country Club.

For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.