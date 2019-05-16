Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Perrin Brewing Company is celebrating the 50th Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts with a specialty brew.

The brew is called "Amber of the Arts" and is a limited release brew which is the official beer of the three-day festival. The beer will be available at Perrin Pub as well as select bars and restaurants near downtown Grand Rapids.

The brewery is holding a sneak preview of amber of the arts at Uccello's Ristorante on Monroe Center Street in downtown Grand Rapids at 5:30 tonight. The first 100 guests will get a free special commemorative glass.

Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts will take place June 7-9 in downtown Grand Rapids.

2. Locally grown goods are now up for grabs at the Holland Farmers Market.

The Market features more than 100 farmers and local food vendors, offering freshly picked fruits and vegetables, along with a large selection of flowers and plants.

The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. through mid-December.

3. Ford Airport is getting a $14 million grant to make upgrades to its infrastructure.

The airport is one of the 127-others across the U.S. selected for grants by the FAA.

Ford International plans to use the money for their $30 million reconstruction project to replace the aging pavement in the airport tarmac and taxiway, as well as becoming more environmentally friendly.

4. Families getting ready to put a fire safety plan into place with their children can head to the first-ever Fire Expo this weekend to get more information.

Grand Rapids Fire Department is hosting the safety expo on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out the fire station on LA Grave Avenue, and even meet some of the firefighters.

The Fire Safety Smoke House will be on display in front of the Children's Museum to teach kids how to safely escape a house fire. There will also be demonstrations for the family and light refreshments available.

5. It's National Love a Tree Day!

Trees are one of our World's most important natural resources. They prevent erosion, provide food and shade, keep the air clean, and are a great source of building materials.

Trees are some of the longest-living organisms on Earth. Some are more than 2,000 years old.

A single tree can produce approximately 260 pounds of oxygen every year.