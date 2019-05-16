Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sen. Brinks hosting PFAS town hall in East Grand Rapids

Posted 7:00 AM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11AM, May 16, 2019

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The public is invited to come out and share their PFAS concerns during a town hall event hosted by Senator Winnie Brinks Thursday evening.

According to a press release, several representatives of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will to speak one-on-one about health questions or concerns before the town hall begins.

Richard Rediske, a professor at Grand Valley State University will also be there.

Officials will also have information on reported contamination in Cascade Township and the Thornapple River.

The discussions and town hall will be held at the East Grand Rapids Commission Chambers located at 750 Lakeside Drive SE in East Grand Rapids.

Representatives from DHHS will be available from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the town hall is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

