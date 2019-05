GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Ottawa County Parks officials say that authorities have arrested a number of vandals to a Georgetown Township park.

Officials posted to Facebook that recently a building at Hager Park was vandalized. Staff quickly cleaned that damage, but about a week later the suspects returned to do it again. A visitor at the park noticed them and called police.

Deputies were able to catch some of the suspects. Parks staff thanks visitors for watching out for the facilities.