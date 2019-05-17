× Ground broken on new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several dignitaries attended official groundbreaking on the new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Friday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss, State Senator Winnie Brinks and representatives from the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs were all in attendance.

The new facility is part of a state-wide commitment to modernize care for military veterans. Plans include a community center surrounded by several neighborhood buildings which house about 32 residents each. There will be 128 rooms in total, each one with a private bathroom.

Construction is expected to finish in Spring of 2021.