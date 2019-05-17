Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Driver flown by Aeromed after crash during test drive

Injury crash Wheatland Township on 10 Mile Rd East of 60th Ave Courtesy Mecosta Co Sheriff

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is critically injured after a serious crash while out for a test drive with his step daughter riding with him.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on 10 Mile Road just east of 60th Avenue in Wheatland Township.

The 43-year-old man was assessing the car for repairs when he lost control on a dirt road, causing the car to flip over. Both of them were thrown from the car.

The man was taken by Aeromed with series injuries while his 18-year-old step-daughter is expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

