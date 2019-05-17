× Energy-efficient housing project gets $100K grant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Consumers Energy Foundation is donating $100,000 to a project to revitalize aging homes in Kalamazoo.

The Eastside Gateway Project is an initiative to replace old homes with newer, more energy-efficient houses than can become energy-independent.

Homes are designed to allow for simple installation of solar panels that would take the building off the grid, easing the cost for perspective buyers.

“If the homeowner (chooses) to put solar on the homes, they could potentially be putting as much energy on the grid as they’re taking off,” said Kelly Clarke, Kalamazoo County Land Bank executive director. “These homes are very energy-efficient. We project that they will save the homeowner around $1,500 a year.”

The Eastside Gateway project is in its second phase of development. When completed, seven new homes will fill the same block.